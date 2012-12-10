MOSCOW Dec 10 Russian car sales were flat in November in annual terms for the first time in more than two years, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a rise of 5 percent the previous month.

AEB said 240,322 units were sold last month and a total of 2.68 million in the first 11 months of the year - up 12 percent year-on-year.

The AEB expects that at least 2.9 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.