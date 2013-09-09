BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services CEO Stanford Kurland's 2016 total compensation was $9.1 mln
* CEO Stanford Kurland's 2016 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $10.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian car sales declined for a sixth straight month in August, down 10 percent year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a fall of eight percent the previous month.
AEB said 231,915 units were sold in August. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles declined 7 percent in January-August overall, compared to the same period last year.
The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia.
* Medtronic- Co,Garmin announce integration of Garmin wearable device data into Medtronic Care Management Services' remote patient monitoring platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: