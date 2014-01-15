* Lobby group sees sales at 2.73 mln units on average
* Last year's sales fell 5.5 pct
* Automakers bullish on market long-term
MOSCOW, Jan 15 Russian car market is facing
another weak year, hurt by stuttering economic growth, a lobby
group for Europe's top automakers predicted on Wednesday.
Car sales are expected to fall by 1.6 percent in Russia in
2014, the Association of European Businesses said, giving a
central forecast of 2.73 million units within a 2.64-2.85
million range.
Last year, sales of cars and light commercial vehicles fell
5.5 percent to 2.78 million units, a reversal from three years
of double-digit growth and down from 2.94 million the previous
year, an AEB presentation showed.
"The year was a mixed one - a complex one - and Russia will
remain in second place in Europe in terms of the volume of the
auto market," Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB auto
association, told reporters.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia which was on track to overtake Germany as Europe's
largest car market.
"I wouldn't call 2013 a bad year. The outlook for 2014 is a
little less than the 2013 result ... The majority of our members
expect a more stable market and see a chance for (some) segments
to grow," said Schreiber.
Auto executives, resolutely bullish that Russia's rising
middle class will support sales long-term, do not predict
another crisis, but are worried about an extended contraction in
sales.