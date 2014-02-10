* Sales weaker than expected

* FY 2014 sales seen down 1.6 pct

* Last year sales contracted by 5.5 pct (Adds AEB comment, background)

MOSCOW, Feb 10 Russian car sales dropped 6 percent in January from the year before, a lobby group for the industry said on Monday, after contracting by 5.5 percent in the whole of last year.

Car sales, which have been falling as Russia's economy falters and people delay making large purchases, are expected to remain weak this year.

The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 152,662 new cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in January.

"January sales turned out weaker than many had hoped for," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee. "January is small volume though, and therefore not a serious indicator for anything."

The AEB added the pace of contraction was encouraging and it maintained its short-term expectation for the market to stabilise.

The lobby group for Europe's top carmakers said earlier it expected car sales to fall by 1.6 percent in Russia in 2014 against a weak economic backdrop.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia. While auto executives are worried about an extended contraction in sales, they are bullish that the country's rising middle class will support sales long-term. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)