MOSCOW, June 9 Russian car sales fell 12 percent
in May, year on year, marking two years of declining sales in
the auto sector, an industry lobby group said on Monday, adding
the outlook was unlikely to improve any time soon.
Car sales have fallen in four out of five months this year
as Russia's weak economy is further hit by Western sanctions
over Ukraine and people delay making large purchases.
The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 201,487
new cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia in
May, some 28,000 less than a year earlier.
"Overall market dynamics in April-May are very similar to
the same period last year, marking two consecutive years of
sales decline," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB's
Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
A weaker rouble is one factor the AEB has cited for
declining auto sales in recent months, since it makes imported
cars more costly for Russian consumers.
Schreiber said there was little to suggest change in the
short-term.
Brands which have seen sharp sales falls in Russia so far
this year include Avtovaz's Lada, down 14 percent, and
Ford, down 35 percent, said the AEB, whose statistics are
closely watched by domestic car manufacturers.
However, Nissan Motor Co sales were up 29 percent
between January and May.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)