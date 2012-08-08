GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian car sales grew 14 percent year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday, after a rise of 10 percent the previous month.
AEB said 255,560 units were sold in July and a total of 1.67 million in the first seven months of 2012, up 14 percent year-on-year.
The AEB expects that 2.85 million cars will be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
