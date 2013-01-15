MOSCOW Jan 15 Russian car sales are expected to be around flat in 2013, the Association of European Businesses said on Tuesday, after rising 10.6 percent last year.

Car sales grew to 2.935 million in 2012, the AEB said, in line with its previous forecast.

In 2013, sales are expected to be between 2.8 million units and 3.1 million units, the AEB said. A median forecast of 2.95 million units would be around flat on the previous year.

