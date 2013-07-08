MOSCOW, July 8 Sales of cars in Russia fell for
the fourth straight month, down 11 percent year-on-year in June,
the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday.
Car sales have been sliding as Russia's $2 trillion economy
has faltered, causing the AEB to recently slash its forecast for
the full year to a fall of 5 percent.
"It is obvious that, as a whole, the Russian car market is
not in the best of shape at this point," Joerg Schreiber,
Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in
a statement.
The AEB said 241,346 units were sold in June. The 11 percent
fall follows a 12 percent slide in May, an 8 percent fall in
April and a 4 percent contraction in March.
"The question now is whether the market can do better in the
second half of the year," said Schreiber. "Personally I believe
it can."
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia. Year to date, Russian sales fell by 6 percent from
the same period last year.