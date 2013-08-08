(Adds comment from Renault)
MOSCOW Aug 8 A subsidiary of near century-old
Russian truck maker ZIL has signed a preliminary
agreement to assemble Fiat and Renault vans
at a Moscow factory, a source close to ZIL said on Thursday.
The factory would assemble 50,000 vehicles per year,
including 25,000 Renault Master vans and 25,000 Fiat Ducato
vans, starting from early 2014, the source said.
The memorandum of understanding was signed last week and a
final deal will be signed in October or November. The memorandum
includes an obligation to start to invest in the project, the
source said, without elaborating on the size of the investment.
A spokeswoman for Renault said negotiations with ZIL were
not finalised and there has been no formal contract signed.
Fiat was not immediately available for comment and ZIL
declined to comment.
The agreement was reported earlier by Russian business daily
Vedomosti.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Megan Davies; editing
by Tom Pfeiffer and Jane Merriman)