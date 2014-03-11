(Adds background about Russia's economy, quotes)
MOSCOW, March 11 Russian car sales fell 2
percent in February, a lobby group for the industry said, a
smaller decline than the previous month, which reflected a pick
up in demand as a sliding rouble encouraged consumers to put
orders in.
Car sales have been falling in Russia because the economy is
weakening and they are expected to remain weak this year.
Russia's economy grew by just 1.3 percent in 2013 and
analysts have said action taken to defend the rouble could push
the economy into recession.
Russia's rouble has dropped nearly 11 percent this year, a
fall that has accelerated because of the escalation of tension
in Ukraine. The falling rouble raises the price of imported
goods for consumers.
The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 206,476
cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia during
February, down 2 percent on the previous year. In January, sales
were down 6 percent.
"Retail activity was better than normal for the season,
boosted by consumer concerns about weakening rouble and
resulting price increases on imported vehicles," Joerg
Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers
Committee, said.
He said that the pull-ahead in customer orders should show
positively in March sales, but left question marks about the
robustness of consumer demand moving into the second quarter of
the year.
