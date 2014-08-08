BRIEF-Zhejiang Tiantie Industry to pay cash div 1.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian car sales slumped 23 percent year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Friday, after a 17.3 percent decline the previous month.
Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy is further hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people delay making large purchases. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016