By Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Sept 26 A slump in Russia's auto market
will force the country's car dealers to merge to survive the
downturn, the founder of major dealership Rolf said in an
interview.
Most of Russia's car dealers are struggling to service heavy
debts at a time when the Russian auto market is weak. Consumers
are putting off big purchases because of a sharp economic
slowdown and the uncertainty created by Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
"The dealership business is fragmented, and apparently it's
on the threshold of consolidation. Everyone is talking to
everyone," Sergei Petrov said at the Reuters Russia Investment
Summit.
Petrov said he did not expect a rapid recovery in Russia's
auto market as happened after the 2008 financial crisis. He
could not predict when car sales would bottom out or by how much
more they would fall before that.
Car sales in the country are likely to have their worst year
since the financial crisis. New car sales tumbled 26 percent in
August year on year, bringing the decline since the start of the
year to 12.1 percent, according to the Association of European
Businesses. Russian auto sales totalled $69
billion in 2013, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Petrov said he expected car dealership mergers to pave the
way ultimately for stock market listings once the situation on
financial markets improved.
"There probably will be IPOs (initial public offerings),"
Petrov said. "Clearly now is not the best time for flotations,
but nobody is in a hurry, everyone is trying to grow in size
first. Once there is a window - they will go for it," he said at
the summit at the Reuters office in Moscow.
Major Russian car dealers have tried to sell shares on the
stock market in the past. Moscow-based dealership Genser wanted
to raise about $300 million via the sale of a non-controlling
stake in 2011 but pulled the plug due to poor market conditions.
Rolf, owned by Cyprus-registered Rishy Holdings, turned over
103.5 billion roubles ($2.65 billion) last year. That is 29
percent lower than in 2012, while its net profit more than
halved to 1.6 billion roubles.
Rishy Holdings is controlled by a trust which acts in the
interests of the Petrov family, according to Rolf financial
reports. Petrov is a deputy of the state Duma lower house of
parliament, representing the Just Russia party.
"My mentor, (Mitsubishi Motors Corp's Executive
Vice President) Hiroshi Harunari said 20 years ago: 'You will
see the auto market go up and down but you have now 130 cars per
1,000 people. Before 300 - be assured, there will be growth
without a break.' And now we are nearing 300," Petrov said,
referring to the Russian market.
