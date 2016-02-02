* Premium sales supported by weaker rouble, rich consumers
MOSCOW, Feb 2 As Russia wrestles with an
economic crisis, more and more Porsches and Rolls-Royces are
appearing on its roads.
It seems something of a paradox; while mass-market car sales
in the country have tumbled along with the rouble and oil
prices, one area is bucking the trend - luxury cars.
Sales of Porsche, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Lexus cars all
rose last year, even as Russia sank into recession.
"It's bizarre," said IHS Automotive analyst Tim Urquhart.
"Even in the absolute depths of despair which the economy is in
at the moment, these brands still seem to be doing ok."
Falling wages in the country have deterred many people from
buying new cars in any price bracket, but for those Russians who
can still afford top-of-the-range autos, it could be a good time
to buy.
The weaker rouble, which lost almost 20 percent against the
dollar last year, means foreign-made luxury cars are
considerably cheaper in Russia than elsewhere.
A new Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet costs 11.8 million
roubles ($151,687) in Russia, for example; in the United States,
the same model sells for $200,400.
Maria Malinskaya, showroom head at the Rolf car dealership
group, said some premium models were now two or three times
cheaper in roubles than in dollars.
Richer Russians have also looked to store their wealth in
premium autos rather than volatile roubles, say analysts, as
foreign-made cars have not traditionally depreciated as sharply
in Russia as in the West.
BUCKING SALES PAIN
Russia's premium car market has come a long way since the
1970s when only three Mercedes reportedly drove on Moscow's
concentric ring roads: one owned by then Soviet leader Leonid
Brezhnev, the other two by world chess champion Anatoly Karpov
and dissident songwriter Vladimir Vysotsky.
Today, the wider Russian auto industry is suffering.
After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10
percent, the sector has been hammered by a steep economic
downturn since 2013 in major oil producer Russia, which has been
hit by collapsing global crude prices and Western sanctions
imposed over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
New car sales plunged 36 percent last year and are forecast
to decline for the fourth year running in 2016, according to the
Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group.
But few high-end brands are feeling the same pain.
Bentley sales rose 7 percent year-on-year in 2015 and
purchases of Rolls-Royce cars were up 5 percent. Porsche and
Lexus, whose sales increased 12 and 6 percent respectively last
year, are the only two brands to have maintained annual sales
growth in Russia since the market peaked at almost 3 million
sales a year in 2012.
WEALTH DISPARITY
Porsche and Rolls-Royce said the devaluation of the rouble
had supported demand for their vehicles.
"There was an impulse move to put cash into a physical
asset, a high-value physical asset, which helped a lot of the
premium and ultra-premium brands," added IHS's Urquhart.
Their healthy sales figures also highlight the wealth
disparity in Russia, brought into sharp focus by the economic
downturn which saw real wages - adjusted for inflation - fall
9.5 percent in 2015, according to government figures.
New cars are out of reach for many Russians. Prices for
Avtovaz's Lada Granta sedan, Russia's best-selling car last
year, start at 368,900 roubles ($4,694).
With the average monthly salary in the country at 42,684
roubles in December, buying even a new budget car like the Lada
Granta represents most of a year's wages.
At the luxury end of the market, the base price for a
Rolls-Royce Ghost SWB currently stands at 19 million roubles
($241,784), the British carmaker told Reuters, enough to buy
more than 50 Ladas.
"Even in a crisis there are people who have money," said VTB
Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov. "Possibly, it is precisely in
a crisis that they think it a good time to buy expensive cars."
($1 = 78.5825 roubles)
