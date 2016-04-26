MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's once-booming autos market is seen falling 10 percent in 2016 as car sales tumble for the fourth consecutive year, the head of the country's largest dealership group told Reuters.

Rolf dealership head Tatyana Lukovetskaya said sales could fall to 1.3 million this year, less than half of the nearly 3 million vehicles sold in Russia in 2012, as the country's deepening economic downturn further erodes consumer spending.

"If you used to change your car every three years, now you will change it every five years," Lukovetskaya said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)