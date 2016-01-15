Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo
PRISTINA, May 13 A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticised was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said.
MOSCOW Jan 15 The Russian government has decided to increase its support measures for the auto industry, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
PRISTINA, May 13 A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticised was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.