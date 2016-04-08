UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
MOSCOW, April 8 New car sales in Russia fell 10.0 percent year-on-year to 125,917 vehicles in March, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.
In the first quarter of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 16.9 percent year-on-year at 319,092, it said in statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.