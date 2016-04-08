MOSCOW, April 8 New car sales in Russia fell 10.0 percent year-on-year to 125,917 vehicles in March, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 16.9 percent year-on-year at 319,092, it said in statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly)