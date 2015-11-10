* Decline deepens after a 28.6 pct drop in Sept

* Sales in 10 months of 2015 down 33.6 pct yr/yr (Adds AEB comment, details)

MOSCOW Nov 10 New car sales in Russia fell 38.5 percent in October on the same period last year after a 28.6 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.

"Following a brief softening in August-September, the pace of market decline is picking up speed again in October. A key reason for this trend reversal is the now stabilised rouble exchange rate, the sudden slump of which in August had led to pull-ahead sales which are now missing," said Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

"Also, the suspension of the government scrappage and trade-in programme, originally introduced in September last year, is impacting retail demand in an unfavourable manner," he added.

October sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles amounted to 129,958 cars, the AEB said.

There was no evidence of the emission controls scandal having any immediate impact on Volkswagen's sales in Russia last month, with VW's brand sales down 26 pct but its market share up as sales at Lada dropped a bigger 46 percent, Renault was down 35 pct, Toyota was down 48 pct and Nissan was down 49 percent. For full details of sales by brand and group see bit.ly/1OBul3h

In the first 10 months of the year 1.32 million cars were sold, down 33.6 percent from the same period a year ago.

In September Schreiber told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit the AEB planned to lift its forecast for car sales this year to up to 1.7 million vehicles after the August spike in demand but eventually left it unchanged at 1.55 million, implying a 36 percent drop from 2014. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)