* Decline deepens after a 28.6 pct drop in Sept
* Sales in 10 months of 2015 down 33.6 pct yr/yr
(Adds AEB comment, details)
MOSCOW Nov 10 New car sales in Russia fell 38.5
percent in October on the same period last year after a 28.6
percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European
Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.
"Following a brief softening in August-September, the pace
of market decline is picking up speed again in October. A key
reason for this trend reversal is the now stabilised rouble
exchange rate, the sudden slump of which in August had led to
pull-ahead sales which are now missing," said Joerg Schreiber,
Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
"Also, the suspension of the government scrappage and
trade-in programme, originally introduced in September last
year, is impacting retail demand in an unfavourable manner," he
added.
October sales of new passenger cars and light commercial
vehicles amounted to 129,958 cars, the AEB said.
There was no evidence of the emission controls scandal
having any immediate impact on Volkswagen's sales in
Russia last month, with VW's brand sales down 26 pct but its
market share up as sales at Lada dropped a bigger 46 percent,
Renault was down 35 pct, Toyota was down 48
pct and Nissan was down 49 percent. For full details of
sales by brand and group see bit.ly/1OBul3h
In the first 10 months of the year 1.32 million cars were
sold, down 33.6 percent from the same period a year ago.
In September Schreiber told the Reuters Russia Investment
Summit the AEB planned to lift its forecast for car sales this
year to up to 1.7 million vehicles after the August spike in
demand but eventually left it unchanged at 1.55 million,
implying a 36 percent drop from 2014.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
