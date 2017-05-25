BRIEF-French state bank CDC ups stake to hold 12.2 pct of PSA capital -AMF
* Caisse des Depots holds 12.2 pct of the share capital of PSA, having raised its stake via share purchases, according to an AMF regulatory filing
MOSCOW May 25 Nissan is recalling 42,269 of its Nissan Almera cars sold in Russia, Russia's standards agency said in a statement on Thursday.
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE