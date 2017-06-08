MOSCOW, June 8 Sales of new cars in Russia in May rose by 14.7 percent compared with May 2016 and reached 124,990 cars, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

In the first five months of 2017 car sales increased by 5.1 percent year-on-year to 577,449 the AEB said in a statement. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)