MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian car sales are expected to fall 45 percent this year, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Friday, hit by Russia's economic downturn.

The Russian car market will take between 6 and 7 years to recover to the levels of 2012, when sales reached almost 3 million a year, PwC said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)