Italy - Factors to watch on April 24
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
MOSCOW Aug 5 Russian car sales are expected to decline by 8-12 percent this year to 2.3-2.4 million units, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Tuesday, downgrading its forecast for the market hit by a sharp economic slowdown and devaluation of the rouble.
In January, PwC forecast a 3 percent fall in Russian car sales to 2.54 million units. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016