MOSCOW May 11 Sales of new cars in Russia reached 129,476 units in April, posting a 6.9 percent increase from the same period last year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

In the first four months of 2017 sales increased 2.6 percent year on year, the AEB said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)