BRIEF-New Ray Medicine International Holding says Lee Chik Yuet retired as executive director
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
MOSCOW May 11 Sales of new cars in Russia reached 129,476 units in April, posting a 6.9 percent increase from the same period last year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.
In the first four months of 2017 sales increased 2.6 percent year on year, the AEB said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.