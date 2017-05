MOSCOW, April 10 Russian auto sales grew 9.4 percent in March compared to the same period last year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

The market rose 1 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, AEB also said.

"It is good news for our market, which has not seen positive quarter results for more than 4 years," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)