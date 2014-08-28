(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Aug 28 The Russian government will
earmark 10 billion roubles ($273 million) to fund incentives for
new vehicle purchases this year, the industry minister said on
Thursday, offering long-awaited relief for the crisis-hit auto
market.
Car sales have tumbled in Russia this year as economic
growth has slowed, causing people to put off large purchases.
Consumer sentiment has come under further pressure because of
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
The scheme, which will begin on Monday and run through to
the end of the year, is expected to subsidise the sale of more
than 170,000 passenger and light commercial vehicles, buses and
trucks, Industry Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.
"As to next year, everything will depend on how the
situation develops in the market, with car production. The
decision will be taken not earlier than mid-September next
year," he said of the possible revival of the programme in 2015.
Under the scheme, buyers of new passenger cars will be
eligible for a discount of at least 40,000 roubles when
scrapping their old vehicles, while the discount for commercial
vehicles will start at 350,000 roubles.
Consumers will also be able to trade in an old car - aged
more than six years - and get discounts of 40,000 to 300,000
roubles towards a new one.
The downturn in Russia's car market gathered pace in July,
with sales sliding 23 percent year-on-year after a 17 percent
fall in the previous month, according to the Association of
European Businesses (AEB).
AEB slashed its forecast for Russian car sales last month
and said it expected a 12 percent drop this year to 2.45 million
vehicles, having previously forecast a decline of just 1.6
percent. The data comprises sales of passenger cars and light
commercial vehicles.
($1 = 36.6860 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova,
editing by John Stonestreet)