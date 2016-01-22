TOGLIATTI, Russia Jan 22 Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had signed a decree to
provide 50 billion roubles ($631.35 million) in government
subsidies to the country's troubled car industry.
Half of that sum will go to the "cash for clunkers"
programme, Medvedev told a meeting of auto industry officials in
the car-producing town of Togliatti.
Car sales plummeted 36 percent in 2015 and are expected to
further fall by some 4.7 percent this year.
($1 = 79.1950 roubles)
