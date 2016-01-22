TOGLIATTI, Russia Jan 22 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had signed a decree to provide 50 billion roubles ($631.35 million) in government subsidies to the country's troubled car industry.

Half of that sum will go to the "cash for clunkers" programme, Medvedev told a meeting of auto industry officials in the car-producing town of Togliatti.

Car sales plummeted 36 percent in 2015 and are expected to further fall by some 4.7 percent this year. ($1 = 79.1950 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)