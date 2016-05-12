(Adds quote, forecast, background)

MOSCOW May 12 New car sales in Russia fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in April to their lowest level in 10 years, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

Sales in April totalled 121,272 vehicles after falling 10 percent in March, the AEB said in a statement.

"Total market performance continues to make steady, although painfully slow progress towards finding its bottom in terms of year-on-year trend," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

"Absolute sales volume has fallen to the lowest level in 10 years," he said.

After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10 percent, Russia's car industry has become one of the most high-profile victims of an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

In the first four months of 2016, a total of 440,583 new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold, down 14.7 percent year-on-year, the AEB said.

Car sales plunged 36 percent to 1.6 million vehicles in 2015, according to the AEB which expects them to fall by a further 4.7 percent in 2016.

The head of Russia's largest dealership group Rolf forecast a 10 percent drop in 2016 auto sales in an interview with Reuters last month.