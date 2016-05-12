(Adds quote, forecast, background)
MOSCOW May 12 New car sales in Russia fell 8.5
percent year-on-year in April to their lowest level in 10 years,
the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on
Thursday.
Sales in April totalled 121,272 vehicles after falling 10
percent in March, the AEB said in a statement.
"Total market performance continues to make steady, although
painfully slow progress towards finding its bottom in terms of
year-on-year trend," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB
Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
"Absolute sales volume has fallen to the lowest level in 10
years," he said.
After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10
percent, Russia's car industry has become one of the most
high-profile victims of an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil
prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
In the first four months of 2016, a total of 440,583 new
passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold, down
14.7 percent year-on-year, the AEB said.
Car sales plunged 36 percent to 1.6 million vehicles in
2015, according to the AEB which expects them to fall by a
further 4.7 percent in 2016.
The head of Russia's largest dealership group Rolf forecast
a 10 percent drop in 2016 auto sales in an interview with
Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)