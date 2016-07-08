MOSCOW, July 8 New car sales in Russia fell by 12.5 percent year-on-year to 122,633 vehicles in June, after a 14.5 percent fall in May, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.

The AEB said it was updating its 2016 full-year market forecast to 1.44 million units, representing a 10.3 percent fall compared to 2015. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)