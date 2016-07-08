PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 8 New car sales in Russia fell by 12.5 percent year-on-year to 122,633 vehicles in June, after a 14.5 percent fall in May, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.
The AEB said it was updating its 2016 full-year market forecast to 1.44 million units, representing a 10.3 percent fall compared to 2015. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
May 17 Mobile phone apps took center stage at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday as the search giant announced new features for its digital assistant and its popular photo app while devoting little time to the Android mobile operating system.