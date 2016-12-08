(Adds details, quote, context)
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian car sales recorded their
first monthly rise in almost two years in November, the
Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on
Thursday, though it added it was too early to say the market had
turned a corner.
After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10
percent, Russia's car industry has become one of the most
high-profile victims of an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil
prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
New car sales in November rose 0.6 percent year on year - or
by 727 sold units - to 132,346 vehicles, after a 2.6 percent
drop in the previous month.
"It is far too early to read a trend turnaround into this,"
said Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile
Manufacturers Committee.
December is expected to prove whether the market "continues
to move in the right direction", Schreiber added in a statement.
Car sales fell 12 percent year-on-year in January-November
to 1.28 million units, the AEB said.
The AEB has said it expected Russian sales of new cars and
light commercial vehicles to fall 10.3 percent to 1.44 million
units in 2016.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by
Alexander Winning)