NABEREZHNIYE CHELNY, Russia Feb 12 Russian
state-owned conglomerate Rostec said on Friday it was
considering converting part of the debt it is owed by Avtovaz
into shares to increase the troubled carmaker's
capital.
"A possible scenario under consideration is the injection of
additional capital by putting additional funds into the share
capital and converting a part of the debt. At the same time,
Rostec intends to keep its share of the capital at the level of
25 percent," Rostec said.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Alexander Winning)