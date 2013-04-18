MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's largest car maker
AvtoVAZ will cut its 2013 sales and production
forecasts due to the weak state of the market, the company's
chief executive said on Thursday.
"We saw a certain decline in sales in March," Igor Komarov
told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum. "We expect
that in April the (growth) result will be also negative compared
to April of 2012."
Komarov said the company, which Franco-Japanese alliance
Renault-Nissan plans to take control of by
mid-2014, would come up with a revised forecast in May. It had
previously forecast yearly sales of 550,000 cars in the domestic
market.
Sales of new cars in Russia fell 2 percent year-on-year in
March, according to the Association of European Businesses,
which expects total full-year sales to be broadly flat on the
2012 figure of 2.94 million.
Komarov said he expected AvtoVAZ's sales to decline in 2013
as a whole. In the first quarter, sales were down 1.8 percent
year-on-year to 107,427 vehicles.
Western car makers such as General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia in the hope of increased sales to the country's
growing middle class.
But a slowing economy and concerns about economic troubles
in Europe have caused would-be buyers to pull back.
The Russian car market is still expected to overtake
Germany, currently Europe's biggest by number of cars sold, some
time this decade.