MOSCOW Oct 16 The chief executive of Russia's
largest carmaker Avtovaz, Igor Komarov, is stepping
down, the auto company said on Wednesday.
Komarov has run Avtovaz, which Franco-Japanese alliance
Renault-Nissan plans to take control of by
mid-2014, since 2009. Avtovaz makes the famous Lada cars.
Several sources close to Avtovaz said that Komarov was
leaving to join a division of the country's space agency
(Roskosmos), confirming an earlier story in Kommersant
newspaper. Komarov declined comment.
Oleg Lobanov, the company's vice-president for finance, will
be acting CEO until the board of directors appoints a new head.
A source close to one of Avtovaz's shareholders said the new CEO
would likely be a representative of the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Avtovaz reported earlier in October that it swung to a
first-half net loss as the country's economic slowdown took a
heavy toll on demand.
Russian car sales have fallen for six months in a row as the
$2 trillion economy has faltered. The Association of European
Businesses (AEB) lobby group recently cut its sales forecast for
the full year to 2.8 million vehicles, a fall of 5 percent year
on year.
