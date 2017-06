MOSCOW May 4 French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan will pay for a controlling stake in AvtoVAZ in three stages, a source close to one of the Russian carmaker's shareholders said on Friday.

The payments will be made in December 2012, July 2013 and June 2014, the source said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Megan Devies)