MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian automaker Avtovaz
said on Monday it will raise prices for the majority
of its Lada model cars by three percent from September 1.
"Changes in the company's pricing policy are due to
macroeconomic factors and the competitive market environment,"
the automaker said in a statement, adding that the Lada Priora
sedan will remain priced at 435,000 roubles ($6,484).
Avtovaz, Russia's biggest carmaker, has increased prices
three times already this year as the country's once prospering
car market has collapsed, hit by an economic downturn fuelled by
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and
lower oil prices.
($1 = 67.0840 roubles)
