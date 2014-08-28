MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's top car maker Avtovaz
has no plans to further raise prices for its Lada cars
this year as depressed market conditions have hit demand, its
chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"We must be competitive, we have no plans to raise prices
this year," Bo Andersson said on the sidelines of the annual
Moscow International Automobile Salon.
The company, controlled by French-Japanese car making
alliance Renault-Nissan , said on Monday it
would cut production of Ladas in the next three months to reduce
inventory levels.
Lada sales fell 25 percent in July, year-on-year, amid a 23
percent broad market decline caused by the weakening of the
rouble and growing uncertainty among consumers over the
implications of the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)