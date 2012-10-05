MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ
made an underlying net profit of 700 million roubles ($23
million) in the first half of the year, it reported on Friday,
which compared with a 500 million-rouble loss in the same period
last year despite a fall in vehicle sales.
AvtoVAZ's domestic sales in the period were down 14 percent
on a year ago at 250,732 vehicles, suffering from the end of a
state-backed car scrappage programme aimed at supporting local
car makers.
The company, which is due to be taken over by Renault
and Nissan by 2014, raised prices on July 1
and sales in Russia are expected to fall by around 9 percent
this year to 525,000-530,000 vehicles.
PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts the total market in Russia
will grow by 4 percent this year to around 2.6 million vehicles
and Russia is on track to become Europe's biggest car market by
the middle of the decade as rising incomes and a surge in
consumer spending boosts demand.
AvtoVAZ also reported a 23 percent rise in its first-half
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation to 5.4 billion roubles but did not give any
explanation.
Mikhail Pak, an analyst with Aton, said that profits were
boosted by unspecified asset sales reckoned to be worth 2.5
billion roubles.
"Our estimates show that they would have posted a loss if no
sale was made," he said.
Including a non-cash gain from extending the repayment
period on its debt, AvtoVAZ said its reported net profit more
than quadrupled in the half-year to 27.4 billion roubles.
AvtoVAZ said the gain came from discounting the cost of
future debt payments added 26.7 billion roubles to the overall
net profit result.
($1=30.9922 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Megan Davies, Greg Mahlich)