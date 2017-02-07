MOSCOW Feb 7 Sales of Lada cars in Russia rose by 4.9 percent year on year to 16,334 units in January, Russian car maker Avtovaz said on Tuesday.

According to company estimates, Avtovaz had about 20 percent of the Russian light passenger car market last month, suggesting all Russian auto sales amounted to 83,760 units.

The data also suggests Russia's January car sales were up more than 2 percent from 81,849 units in January 2016.

"It's the best January in the past five years," Avtovaz said in a statement. (reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Maria Kiselyova)