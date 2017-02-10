BRIEF-Synlait Milk purchases 100% of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company
(Corrects to 9.25 billion shares, not roubles)
MOSCOW Feb 10 Avtovaz, Russia's largest carmaker, will offer investors 9.25 billion shares in a secondary share offering, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
Avtovaz is offering shares at 10.3 roubles apiece, Interfax said, adding the shares would be placed via a closed subscription with Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. as a potential buyer.
($1 = 58.5450 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results