BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
MOSCOW Feb 10 Avtovaz, Russia's largest carmaker, will offer investors 9.25 billion roubles ($158.00 million) of shares in a secondary share offering, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
Avtovaz is offering shares at 10.3 roubles apiece, Interfax said, adding the shares would be placed via a closed subscription with Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. as a potential buyer.
($1 = 58.5450 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company