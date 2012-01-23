KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia Jan 23 Gazprom , facing competition for European consumers from gas rich Azerbaijan, signed a deal with the Azeri national energy company, SOCAR, to increase Russian purchases of Azeri gas to 3 billion cubic metres per year, its CEO said on Monday.

The contract price, calculated according to a formula, was not disclosed. Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said Russia could pay a better price than potential European consumers since Russia and Azerbaijan share a border, eliminating the cost of transit through a third country.

"Therefore we can offer a very comfortable price for our Azeri colleagues. According to our estimate, Gazprom`s price is more than competitive than the possible offers by European consumers," Miller said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)