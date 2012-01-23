KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia Jan 23 Gazprom
, facing competition for European consumers from gas
rich Azerbaijan, signed a deal with the Azeri national energy
company, SOCAR, to increase Russian purchases of Azeri gas to 3
billion cubic metres per year, its CEO said on Monday.
The contract price, calculated according to a formula, was
not disclosed. Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said Russia
could pay a better price than potential European consumers since
Russia and Azerbaijan share a border, eliminating the cost of
transit through a third country.
"Therefore we can offer a very comfortable price for our
Azeri colleagues. According to our estimate, Gazprom`s price is
more than competitive than the possible offers by European
consumers," Miller said.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)