* Original 2009 contract envisaged 500 mcm per year

* Deliveries expected at 2 bcm in 2011

* Azerbaijan seeks outlet for gas, due to decide on pipeline (Adds background and context, paragraphs 2,3,6,9,10,11)

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia, Jan 23 Gazprom , facing competition for European consumers from gas rich Azerbaijan, said it signed a deal with the Azeri national energy company, SOCAR, to increase Russian purchases of Azeri gas to 3 billion cubic metres per year.

The deal was an addendum to a 2009 supply deal, which initially envisaged 500 million cubic metres in annual deliveries from Azerbaijan's gas fields to Russia.

The contract volume has quickly been increased, and in 2011 Azerbaijan was due to deliver 2 bcm to Russia. Gazprom says there is no contractual limit on Azeri deliveries to Russia.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller, speaking to reporters in a Black Sea ski resort on Monday after meeting the head of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, said Russia could buy Azeri gas without incurring the cost and headache of transit via third countries.

Russia and Azerbaijan share a border.

Gazprom also saves the cost of transporting Siberian gas to southern Russia by delivering Azeri volumes to customers near the border.

"Therefore we can offer a very comfortable price for our Azeri colleagues. According to our estimate, Gazprom's price is more than competitive than the possible offers by European consumers," Miller said.

The contract price for the increased Azeri volumes, calculated according to a formula, was not disclosed.

The two sides have an uneasy partnership, trading gas while they compete for the same potential customers. Europe sees Azerbaijan as a possible source of alternative supply to reduce dependence on Russia, which supplies a quarter of its gas.

Azerbaijan and its partners in the giant Shah-Deniz gas field, including British major BP, are expected in the coming weeks to decide on a pipeline project to carry gas from the second phase of the project to Europe.

There are four potential pipelines competing for the gas. Gazprom is backing a rival project, South Stream, which would carry Russian gas under the Black Sea to southeastern Europe. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin, editing by Jane Baird)