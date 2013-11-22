* Pipeline to pump Russian gas via Black Sea into southeast
Europe
* South Stream will avoid transit through Ukraine
* Balkans will have little alternative to Russian gas
By Ivana Sekularac and Michael Kahn
BELGRADE/PRAGUE, Nov 22 Russia will take a step
toward tightening its grip on Balkan energy supplies and
strengthening its influence in southeastern Europe when
construction starts on the Serbian leg of Gazprom's South Stream
pipeline on Sunday.
Balkan countries, which receive the bulk of their natural
gas deliveries from Russia's state-controlled Gazprom,
have been eager to find new supply routes following repeated
disputes between Russia and Ukraine that have shut down the main
pipeline serving the region.
A pricing dispute in 2009 led Russia to turn off the spigots
in freezing temperatures, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes
and businesses without heat and spurring governments to search
for ways to avoid future disruptions. A renewed row this year
has raised fears disruptions could happen again.
"It doesn't really solve any problems about diversity of
sources but it does increase security of supply," Graham
Freedman, a power and gas analyst at Wood Mackenzie in London,
said of the South Stream pipeline. "From a political perspective
it helps Russia maintain political influence over the region."
For Gazprom, the pipeline avoids troublesome transit through
Ukraine and further locks in customers with few other options,
bolstering its political influence in the Balkans at a time the
European Union looks to diversify away from Russian supplies.
Gazprom plans to pump 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a
year into Europe through the 2,500 km-long South Stream pipeline
by 2016/2017, crossing the Black Sea into Bulgaria and further
into central and southern Europe.
South Stream construction began in Bulgaria last month and
the start of building in Serbia is important as it gives Gazprom
a further foothold in a country that has long enjoyed Russian
political support.
The biggest state to emerge from the ashes of federal
Yugoslavia, Serbia put its oil and gas sector in Gazprom's hands
in 2008 in a deal seen as political trade off for Russia's
support of Serbia in opposing the secession of its former Kosovo
province.
Belgrade, which has long touted its ties with Russia despite
pursuing membership of the European Union, backed South Stream
early on over competing projects such as the failed Nabucco
pipeline.
Serbia consumes about 2.5 billion cubic metres of gas,
mostly imported from Russia through Hungary, a pipeline which
goes through Ukraine. The Western Balkan nations as a whole
consume about 6 billion cubic metres per year, a figure expected
to rise in coming years as economies rebound.
"Gazprom welcomes any additional volume of gas sold in
Europe," said Mikhail Korchemkin, executive director of
Pennsylvania-based consultancy East European Gas Analysis. "The
Russian gas giant needs to replace its expiring contracts."
With the demise of the EU-backed Nabucco, South Stream will
compete with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will carry
Azerbaijan's gas via Turkey, Greece and Albania to southern
Italy.
But with higher prices in Greece and Italy, it is likely
South Stream will mainly supply the Balkan region until new
sources such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to Croatia
are developed.
AT ODDS WITH EUROPE?
Critics in Serbia say South Stream could be too costly in
the future and that it conflicts with the country's aspirations
to join the European Union.
Serbia has also not asked for the approval from Energy
Community, which fosters energy market cooperation between the
EU and neighbouring countries, to exempt South Stream from rules
relating to the EU's third energy package, which seeks to
liberalise the European gas market by barring suppliers from
controlling the transport infrastructure used to deliver their
gas.
"According to the agreement there is no third party access
to pipeline infrastructure which is not in accordance with the
EU regulations," said Aleksandar Kovacevic, Belgrade-based
independent energy consultant.
Serbian officials argue construction will generate thousands
of jobs and lead to cheaper gas prices for consumers because
there will be no transit tax through Hungary on the pipeline
where the country currently receives Russian deliveries.
Thiery Bros, Senior European Gas and LNG analyst with
Societe General said South Stream is not likely to be very
profitable because there is not enough demand for additional
large gas flows to Europe due to high prices, but underlined it
meets Russian goals of maintaining its influence in a region
where it has long been dominant.
"South Stream is a pipe designed and mostly financed by
Gazprom to increase its reliability as the major gas supplier to
Europe."
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing
by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)