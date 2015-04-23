BRIEF-Trading of Matrx Pharmaceuticals shares to be resumed as of May 10 - WSE
* TRADING OF MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES TO BE RESUMED AS OF MAY 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 23 Russian state development bank VEB would lend $1.2 billion to a hydro power station project in Argentina with the participation of Russia's state electricity holding firm InterRAO.
InterRAO has won a tender to build Chihuido I power plant in Argentina jointly in a consortium last December.
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.