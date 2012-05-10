TBILISI May 10 Georgian billionare Bidzina
(Boris) Ivanishvili has sold his Russian bank Rossyisky Credit
to a group of private investors for $352 million, his management
company Unikor group said in a statement on Thursday.
Ivanishvili, a once reclusive tycoon whose wealth is
estimated at $6.4 billion by Forbes magazine, launched his own
political movement in Georgia and called for President Mikheil
Saakashvili's resignation in October last year.
He also promised to sell all his assets in Russia and invest
money in the Georgian economy instead.
Unikor group said that the sale of Rossyisky Credit is
expected to be completed by September 1, 2012.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Greg Mahlich)