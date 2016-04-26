MOSCOW, April 26 VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, aims to supply between 80 and 100 tonnes of gold to China per year, the bank said on Tuesday after it started the shipments.

VTB has already supplied 1 tonne of gold to China and aims to boost deliveries of the metal in the next twelve months, the bank said in a written reply to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)