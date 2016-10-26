MOSCOW Oct 26 Russia's VTB24, the retail banking unit of the country's second largest lender VTB , expects its 2016 net profit to be record high, the VTB24 bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said its profit would be higher than 2012 level of 37 billion roubles ($594.4 million). ($1 = 62.2504 roubles) (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)