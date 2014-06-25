MOSCOW Jun 25 Russia is unlikely to ban major
companies from holding accounts at foreign banks as part of a
new law as some media reports have suggested, First Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Shuvalov said.
Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed
source, that the Finance Ministry had prepared legal amendments
that would bar state companies, and private companies deemed to
be of strategic significance, from having accounts at
foreign-owned banks.
"In the (form of the) extremely tough position that was
published in the press, hardly anyone supports this law,"
Shuvalov told journalists on Wednesday.
"In such a form I don't support it."
However, Shuvalov, seen as one of the most important
economic policymakers in President Vladimir Putin's government,
said that some form of law on accounts at foreign banks was
nevertheless in the works and would soon be ready for
consideration by the government.
"It is being pushed. There are pushers," he said.
The plan to change the law for banks is seen as a response
to threats of further Western sanctions against Russia over its
involvement in Ukraine.
Analysts have criticised any plan to restrict Russian
companies' use of foreign-owned banks' services, warning that it
would be highly damaging for Russia's investment climate.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Susan Fenton)