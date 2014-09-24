* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
click here
By Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's consumer credit market
could stall next year, ending several years of break-neck growth
as the economy slows and banks reduce lending, the head of one
of the country's largest consumer lenders said.
Ivan Svitek, chairman of Home Credit and Finance Bank, told
Reuters his bank had become more selective in its lending, after
a downturn in the Russian economy - aggravated by Western
sanctions over Ukraine - had increased the risk of non-payment.
Underlining the change in fortunes for consumer-focused
banks, whose loan books grew at an annual rate of more than 30
percent from late 2011 to the start of 2014, Svitek said his
bank would post a loss this year, due in part to rising
loan-loss provisions as non-performing loans rise. Last year it
reported a profit of around 11 billion roubles ($290 million).
"Next year the market could reach zero (growth) at some
point due to a decline in the number of quality borrowers and
careful policy by banks, which don't want to pile up risks when
the economy is stagnating," Svitek said at the Reuters Russia
Investment Summit.
Svitek said his bank, which ranks in Russia's top 30 banks
by assets according to data from Interfax and is controlled by
Czech investment firm PPF Group, noticed a deterioration in the
quality of its credit portfolio early last year and had since
sharply reduced the number of loans it issues.
"The demand for loans is huge, but we have become more
selective in our choice of client, we look at his job prospects
and income," Svitek said at the summit, held at the Reuters
office in Moscow.
He said the bank expected its credit portfolio to grow 10
percent this year, in terms of the total value of loans.
A rising middle class in Russia had spurred consumer
lending, allowing consumer-focused banks to reap healthy profit
margins, higher even than state banks such as Sberbank
and VTB which enjoy cheaper funding costs.
Russia's central bank moved to cool the boom in consumer
lending last year, forcing banks to raise their provisions
against bad loans and boost capital to prevent them from
destabilising the wider financial system.
This year, growth in unsecured consumer loans offered by
Russian banks for consumer purchases has declined from an annual
rate of 31 percent in January to 19 percent in August, according
to central bank data.
Svitek said Home Credit and Finance Bank's financial results
would "significantly improve" next year, adding that the bank
was well capitalised and had no problems with liquidity.
"We are optimising costs, we have entered a cost-saving
regime," he said.
"When your margins are high you can compensate for any
mistake, but when your margins are low you can't allow yourself
any mistakes. Therefore we must control expenses and think
carefully about new projects."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories, see
(1 US dollar = 38.3320 Russian rouble)
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Jason Bush and
Timothy Heritage. Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Susan Fenton)