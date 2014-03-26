MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's central bank revoked
the licences of three small banks on Wednesday, pressing its
crackdown on money laundering and risky operations in the
sector.
Russia has more than 900, mostly small, banks, and many are
suspected of servicing the shadow economy. Since taking up her
position as central bank head last year, Elvira Nabiullina, has
made it clear she wants to tighten banking supervision and shore
up large-scale capital flight to boost the flagging economy.
Two of the three banks had failed to create sufficient
reserves to cover potential losses on loans and were involved in
"dubious operations", the central bank said in a statement.
Clients of Moscow-based bank Sovinkom - ranked 697th biggest
by assets - carried out more than 6.8 billion roubles ($191
million) of "dubious operations" in 2013. Such operations at
Yekaterinburg-based Sberinvestbank, ranked at 536th, totalled
4.6 billion roubles last year.
The banks also did not comply with the regulator's
requirements regarding prevention of money laundering and
terrorism financing, it said.
The central bank also revoked the licence of Ufa-based Moi
Bank Ipoteka, citing its failure to meet obligations to
creditors and depositors and the central bank's capital
requirements. The bank is ranked 650th biggest by assets.
($1 = 35.6481 Russian Roubles)
