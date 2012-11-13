MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank expects domestic banks to post around 1 trillion roubles ($31.5 billion) in profits this year, half of which should be spent on capital support, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"We hope that half (of profits) will be directed to capital, banks will need capital," Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev told the annual Bankers' Day conference arranged by Itogi magazine.

Corporate lending in Russia increased 10 percent in the first nine months of the year, with retail lending up 29 percent. Capital adequacy (N1) ratios weakened to 13.1 percent from 14.7 percent at the start of the year.

