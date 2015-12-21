MOSCOW Dec 21 Russia's bailout of middle-sized
bank Trust Bank could rise by 50 billion roubles ($703.43
million) because more money is needed to plug a hole in its
balance sheet, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Late last year, Trust Bank became the first large commercial
banking casualty of Russia's economic crisis due to falling oil
prices, a weak rouble and Western sanctions over Ukraine.
FC Otkritie has been overseeing the Trust Bank rescue, under
which the central bank has provided around 130 billion roubles
in loans.
The bailout plan does not allow for a request for more money
but this could be possible if a new tender is held, one of the
sources said.
The Russian central bank and Deposit Insurance Agency may
hold a new tender in connection with the bailout, the sources
said. Banks other than FC Otkritie could take part in the new
tender, they said.
Alfa Bank, which was previously interested in overseeing the
bailout, would consider taking part if new conditions were
offered, its chief executive Alexey Marey told Reuters.
A source close to FC Otkritie said it would take part in any
new tender.
The central bank, Deposit Insurance Agency and FC Otkritie
declined to comment.
Late last year, Russia pledged aid of around 1 trillion
roubles to help domestic banks cope with the fall in the rouble,
weak oil prices and the sanctions, which limited external
financing.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Merriman)